Saudi Crown Prince shakes hands with Assad at Arab League summit after 12 years of Syria's suspension
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 19-05-2023 17:23 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 16:48 IST
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shook hands on Friday with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the Arab League summit in Jeddah, after 12 years of Syria's suspension.
The crown prince hugged Assad before their official picture being taken ahead of the start of the meeting.
