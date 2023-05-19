Mobavenue Co-founders Tejas Rathod and Kunal Kothari Mark their Presence on the Esteemed Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 List

Mumbai, May 19, 2023: Tejas Rathod, Co-founder & Chief Operating Officer and Kunal Kothari, Co-Founder & Chief Growth Officer of Mobavenue, shine bright on the illustrious Forbes Asia's 30 Under 30 list. Mobavenue is a growth and tech platform that empowers brands, agencies, and media publishers with MarTech and AdTech solutions to drive growth, engagement, and monetisation. Cofounders Tejas Rathod and Kunal Kothari share a significant moment of their success as they mark their presence in the esteemed 30 Under 30 Forbes Asia List. With boundless enthusiasm and unyielding dedication, they have emerged victorious, etching their names among a select group of young visionaries recognised for their phenomenal achievements. On entering this list, Tejas said, "Being recognised as an honouree in the 30 Under 30 Forbes Asia list is a remarkable achievement for us. This honour is the high point of consistent hard work, relentless nights and the unwavering support of my team, colleagues, and associates. I am excited to leverage this recognition to inspire and empower other aspiring entrepreneurs to pursue their passion." Kunal, who was equally excited, said, "I am grateful and honoured to join the esteemed Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 club. This recognition not only fuels my motivation to push boundaries and drive innovation, but it also highlights the incredible potential of young entrepreneurs to bring their purpose come to life. From being bootstrapped from a handful of people to having over 100 + talent in the organisation with a global presence is a dream come true. " It has been a remarkable journey for Rathod and Kothari, who met while pursuing a computer diploma at Thakur College in the suburbs of Mumbai. A $100 cheque received from Google for freelancing blogging done together got them started on the next leg of their journey. After college, the duo started a digital marketing company in 2014. Eventually, they launched Mobavenue﻿ in 2017 to solve the problem of showing ads based on contextual advertising and prioritising a privacy-first approach.

