Microsoft Translator now supports 16 Indian languages including Maithili and Sindhi

Microsoft Translator has expanded its language support by adding three additional Indian languages: Konkani, Maithili, and Sindhi. With the inclusion of these languages, Translator now supports a total of 16 native languages, offering a more comprehensive translation experience for users.

Konkani is spoken by over 2 million people in India, primarily in the states of Goa, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. The language also finds its presence in other parts of the country, including Kerala and Gujarat.

Maithili, on the other hand, boasts a vast speaker base of over 75 million people in India and Nepal. It holds the distinction of being the second most widely spoken language in Bihar. The language is also spoken in the neighbouring states of Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Sindhi is spoken by over 20 million people in India, primarily spoken in the northwestern states, and several other countries in the subcontinent.

In addition to Konkani, Maithili and Sindhi, Microsoft Translator supports Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Additionally, Sinhala, the official language of Sri Lanka, has also been added to Translator. The language is spoken by over 16 million people in Sri Lanka, as well as in other countries such as Malaysia and Singapore.

"At Microsoft, we are committed to empower every individual and organization on the planet and this commitment is reflected in our attempt to broaden the reach of technology and inclusiveness through language as a medium. We are excited to announce that we are broadening our language capabilities to include Maithili, Konkani, Sindhi, and Sinhala," said Rajiv Kumar, managing director, Microsoft India.

Microsoft Translator can be used across various platforms, including Windows, iOS, Android, and the web. The tool allows general users to easily interpret real-time conversations, menus, street signs, websites, and documents. Businesses can also leverage the tool to effectively globalize their operations and strengthen customer outreach by engaging with diverse audiences in their preferred languages.