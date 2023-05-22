Home Loan Balance Transfer for Easier Repayment on Bajaj Markets

India Homeowners looking to transfer their existing home loan balance to a new lender at affordable rates can choose the home loan balance transfer facility on Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv.

With home loan balance transfer interest rates starting at just 8.60%, this facility helps existing home loan borrowers: • Reduce their overall interest payments • Increase their tenure to lower their EMIs • Gain access to affordable top-up loans for additional financing Interested individuals can choose from top lending partners and choose the ideal option with ease.

Here is a snapshot of different banks and NBFCs that offer the home loan balance transfer facility on Bajaj Markets: Home Loan Balance Transfer Partners Loan Amount and Tenure Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Max Loan Amount: Rs. 2.5 Crores Max Loan Tenure: 30 Years PNB Housing Finance Limited Max Loan Amount: Rs. 15 Crores Max Loan Tenure: 30 Years ICICI Bank Max Loan Amount: Rs. 5 Crores Max Loan Tenure: 30 Years Union Bank of India Max Loan Amount: Rs. 15 Crores Max Loan Tenure: 30 Years LIC Housing Finance Max Loan Amount: Rs. 15 Crores Max Loan Tenure: 30 Years Shubham Housing Finance Max Loan Amount: Rs. 50 Lakhs Max Loan Tenure: 25 Years Shriram Housing Finance Max Loan Amount: Rs. 10 Crores Max Loan Tenure: 25 Years Disclaimer: The details mentioned above are subject to change as per the lender’s policies.

Applying for a home loan balance transfer on Bajaj Markets offers a range of benefits, such as: • Easy comparison of features and home loan balance transfer interest rates offered by multiple lending partners • Choice of various repayment durations offers flexibility and helps reduce the EMI burden • Quick approval on home loan balance transfer applications on meeting simple eligibility criteria • Minimal documentation • Availability of top-up loans providing access to affordable financing over and above the home loan amount • Simple and safe online application process for easier and quick transfer of home loan balance • Full transparency with regards to home loan balance transfer fees and charges Borrowers can switch home loans conveniently and save more while also accessing other property financing solutions on the Bajaj Markets’ app or website.

About Bajaj Markets Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, and one of the fastest growing fintech in India, is a one-stop digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments and Payments. Bajaj Markets has partnered with some of the most trusted names to offer choice to its customers and help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then, built a very strong business as a techfin. Its technology services businesses are built on its core capabilities in consumer insights, technology and data analytics. Its first B2B SBU, Skaleup, has been created to become the leading digital technology services provider in India through deep domain expertise and execution capabilities. Bajaj Markets has built a new business unit to become the preferred partner for digital technology initiatives across all group companies of Bajaj Finserv. Herein, the strategy is to align with digital technology roadmap objectives of all the group companies of Bajaj Finserv and offer digital technology services and platforms at market competitive rates.

