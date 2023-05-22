EU, U.S. data transfer pact expected by summer, EU Commission says after Meta fine

The European Commission expects to finalize a data transfer pact with the United States by summer, a spokesman said on Monday after the Irish privacy regulator gave Meta Platforms five months to stop transferring users' data across the Atlantic.

"We expect this data protection framework between the EU and the U.S. to be fully functionable by the summer. This will guarantee stability and legal certainty," a Commission spokesman told a daily news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)