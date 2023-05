Visual messaging app Snapchat has crossed 200 million monthly active users mark in India and 120 million of them watch content on the platform, parent firm Snap Inc said on Tuesday. The company on the occasion announced the launch of an experimental AI-powered chatbot customised for Snapchat, My AI, that can recommend birthday gift ideas, plan a trip for a long weekend or even suggest a recipe for dinner. ''Snapchat reaches over 200 million monthly active users in India,'' Snap Inc said in a statement. The visual messaging app has over 750 million monthly active users globally comprising 90 per cent of users in the age bracket of 18-24 years. ''I am thrilled to have joined Snap at a time where the momentum among our Indian community has never been stronger. We see incredible potential for partners, creators and brands to build communities and businesses on Snapchat, and we couldn't be more excited about our future. ''Young India has particularly valued the healthy and private environment that has been at the heart of our experiences and this will continue to be our focus going forward,'' Snap, APAC, President, Ajit Mohan said.

Snap said that now more than 120 Million Indian Snapchatters watching content across stories, spotlight (user generated content) and partnered content o the app According to company's internal data, Snapchatters in India play with Augmented Reality (AR) Lenses over 50 billion times every month, and over 85 per cent of Snapchatters use Lenses to visually express themselves during festive months in India. The company has started partnering merchants in India to build a local e-commerce ecosystem in the country on top of its augmented reality enabled app. ''As the Snapchat community continues to grow in India, Snap is building its team and enhancing its operations with hires across a variety of roles to better serve the Indian Snapchatter community,'' the statement said.

