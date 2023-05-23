Left Menu

Meta sells Giphy for $53M to Shutterstock after UK blocked GIF platform purchase

Shutterstock said Tuesday its buying Giphy from Meta Platforms for 53 million, the final step to unwind the deal blocked by British regulators, who prevented the Facebook owner from purchasing the GIF-sharing platform over competition concerns.The stock image service said its paying cash for Giphy, which has 1.7 billion daily users and partners including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, TikTok and Twitter.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-05-2023 23:23 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 23:23 IST
Meta sells Giphy for $53M to Shutterstock after UK blocked GIF platform purchase

Shutterstock said Tuesday it's buying Giphy from Meta Platforms for $53 million, the final step to unwind the deal blocked by British regulators, who prevented the Facebook owner from purchasing the GIF-sharing platform over competition concerns.

The stock image service said it's paying cash for Giphy, which has 1.7 billion daily users and partners including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, TikTok and Twitter. Shutterstock said it signed a deal to give Meta continued access to New York-based Giphy's content across Meta's platforms.

In a statement, CEO Paul Hennessy said the acquisition will help Shutterstock expand its audience reach "beyond primarily professional marketing and advertising use cases" and "into casual conversations." The transaction, set to close in next month, could potentially leave Meta with a big loss.

Meta purchased Giphy in 2020, in a deal reportedly worth $400 million. Britain's Competition and Markets Authority opened an antitrust investigation over concerns it would result in "substantial lessening of competition'' in the U.K. market for GIFs, or short looping videos. They're a popular tool for internet users sending messages or posting on social media.

The country's competition watchdog ordered Meta to reverse the deal in 2021. Meta appealed but lost, and the U.K. watchdog concluded that "the only way to avoid the significant impact the deal would have on competition" is for Meta to sell Giphy to an approved buyer.

Meta declined to comment further Tuesday on Shutterstock's acquisition, and directed The Associated Press to an October statement that said it's disappointed by the U.K. decision but accepts it as the ''final word on the matter.'' That statement also said Meta would "continue to evaluate opportunities — including through acquisition — to bring innovation and choice to more people in the UK and around the world." The U.K. watchdog found that Meta's purchase of Giphy would hurt social media users and advertisers by stifling competition for animated images. The watchdog later concluded that the deal would boost traffic to Meta-owned sites, while denying or limiting access for online platforms to Giphy GIFs. It also found that the deal would remove potential competition from the U.K.'s 7 billion pound ($7.9 billion) display advertising market, half of which Meta controls.

CMA blocking Meta's acquisition of Giphy marked the the first time that the U.K. watchdog had sought to unwind a tech deal. But the move set precedent for similar British regulation across the industry.

Last month, for example, CMA blocked Microsoft's $69 billion purchase of video game maker Activision Blizzard — citing similar concerns that the deal would stifle competition for popular titles like Call of Duty in the fast-growing cloud gaming market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord receiving May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord receiving May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Spieth to put injured wrist to the test at Colonial; Soccer-Brighton snap champions Man City's winning streak and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Spieth to put injured wrist to the test at Colonia...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe not to fall behind in space; NASA spacecraft documents how Jupiter's lightning resembles Earth's and more

Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe...

 Global
4
GRAPHIC-The end of King Dollar? The forces at play in de-dollarisation

GRAPHIC-The end of King Dollar? The forces at play in de-dollarisation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023