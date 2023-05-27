Washington and Tokyo vow closer chip cooperation

The United States and Japan will deepen cooperation in the research and development of advanced chips and other technologies, they said on Friday, the latest sign of the two allies strengthening ties in semiconductors.

The move, which also includes collaboration on quantum computing and discussions on artificial intelligence, comes as both Washington and Tokyo reduce exposure to China and work together to expand chip manufacturing and secure advanced components essential for economic growth. The United States, Japan and other members of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced nations last week agreed to "de-risk" but not decouple from China, underscoring the deep concern among advanced democracies about China's rising technological might and its lockhold on technology supply chains.

In a joint statement, the two countries agreed to increase cooperation between their research and development hubs, as they map out future technology collaboration. The statement came after Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura met in Detroit with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

The two countries agreed to work together "to identify and resolve geographic concentrations of production undermining semiconductor supply chain resilience". They also committed to strengthening supply chains by collaborating with emerging and developing countries. Japan has established a new chip maker, Rapidus, that is working with International Business Machines Corp (IBM) to develop advanced logic semiconductors, and is offering subsidies to U.S. memory maker Micron Technology Inc so it can expand production there.

Japan, along with the Netherlands, has also agreed to match U.S. export controls that will limit the sale of some chipmaking tools to China. Raimondo on Thursday met China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao in Washington where the pair exchanged views on trade, investment and export policies.

