Ukraine's Zelenskiy: US Patriot anti-missile systems ensure 100% interception

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that using U.S.-provided Patriot anti-missile systems ensured a 100% interception rate and would play a role in pushing forward against Russia's invasion.

"When Patriots in the hands of Ukrainians ensure a 100% interception rate of any Russian missile, terror will be defeated," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. The president said that with military successes "and with our Patriots, we have to continue responding to Russia and all its manifestations of evil".

Zelenskiy made his remarks after overnight and daytime attacks on Kyiv and other targets by Russian missiles and drones. The general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said in its evening report that all 11 missiles used in the daytime attacks had been destroyed. But it made no mention of the Patriot systems.

Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesperson for Ukraine's air force, suggested the Patriot was behind the latest results against incoming Iskander ballistic missiles. "I think you can guess," Ihnat told Ukrainian television. "If Iskander-M missiles are intercepted, you can draw conclusions about the means that specifically targeted the objectives -- ballistic targets."

