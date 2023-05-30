Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy: US Patriot anti-missile systems ensure 100% interception

The president said that with military successes "and with our Patriots, we have to continue responding to Russia and all its manifestations of evil". Zelenskiy made his remarks after overnight and daytime attacks on Kyiv and other targets by Russian missiles and drones. But it made no mention of the Patriot systems. Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesperson for Ukraine's air force, suggested the Patriot was behind the latest results against incoming Iskander ballistic missiles.

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2023 02:07 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 02:07 IST
Ukraine's Zelenskiy: US Patriot anti-missile systems ensure 100% interception

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that using U.S.-provided Patriot anti-missile systems ensured a 100% interception rate and would play a role in pushing forward against Russia's invasion.

"When Patriots in the hands of Ukrainians ensure a 100% interception rate of any Russian missile, terror will be defeated," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. The president said that with military successes "and with our Patriots, we have to continue responding to Russia and all its manifestations of evil".

Zelenskiy made his remarks after overnight and daytime attacks on Kyiv and other targets by Russian missiles and drones. The general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said in its evening report that all 11 missiles used in the daytime attacks had been destroyed. But it made no mention of the Patriot systems.

Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesperson for Ukraine's air force, suggested the Patriot was behind the latest results against incoming Iskander ballistic missiles. "I think you can guess," Ihnat told Ukrainian television. "If Iskander-M missiles are intercepted, you can draw conclusions about the means that specifically targeted the objectives -- ballistic targets."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

 India
3
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G receiving May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G receiving May 2023 security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023