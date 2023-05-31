Spain's PLD Space calls off test rocket launch citing high altitude wind
Spanish startup PLD Space called off the launch of its first suborbital reusable rocket scheduled for Wednesday morning citing strong high-altitude winds.
The company said it intends to try again in the coming days.
