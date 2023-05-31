Energy-tech startup Exponent Energy on Wednesday said it has partnered with fleet leasing management platform Alt Mobility.

Under the collaboration, Alt Mobility will finance 1,000 Exponent-powered Altigreen neEV Tez electric 3-wheelers, the company said in a release.

As many as 200 vehicles have already been financed by Alt Mobility, it said.

The tenure of the financing would be five years as against the industry standard of three years, which would result in a 30 per cent reduction in monthly EMIs, as per the release.

''With competitive financing rates, and extended EMI tenures, we are making electric mobility accessible, financially viable, and convenient. Combining this with our breakthrough advancements in 15-minute EV charging, we are empowering individuals & businesses to unlock more revenue than ever before,'' Arun Vinayak, Founder-CEO of Exponent Energy, said.

''Alt Mobility has been partnering with exceptional technology providers to co-create comprehensive leasing offering with longer tenures and lowest monthly lease,'' Dev Arora, co-founder and CEO of Alt Mobility, said. *** DBS Bank India to launch invite-only credit card for premium consumers * DBS Bank India on Wednesday said it will launch DBS Vantage card, an invite-only premium credit card.

This card will initially be offered to a select invitee list and provides benefits that include a host of luxury and lifestyle rewards, DBS Bank India said in a statement. The card will be launched later this year.

The metal card comes with highly sought-after privileges, including travel, fine dining, and complimentary sessions at golf courses, it said, adding, cardholders will receive benefits such as luxury hotel memberships through either Taj Epicure, ITC Culinaire or Club Marriott. For global travellers, the card will offer low fees on international transactions and unlimited airport lounge access with a 24-hour visa concierge service.

Eligibility for the card is based on the applicant's existing liability relationship with the bank and credit history, it said.

*** Aegon Life unveils life insurance cover for surrogate mothers, egg donors * Digital life insurance company Aegon Life on Wednesday announced insurance cover tailored for surrogate mothers and egg-donors. This initiative supports the implementation of provisions in the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, and the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, spearheaded by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the company said in a statement. The innovative coverage provides a life cover of three years for surrogate mothers and of one year for egg donors to provide protection against any life-threatening complications arising out of the said procedures, it said.

The company rolls out this offering aimed specifically at surrogate mothers and egg donors, who have largely been overlooked by conventional life insurance products, it said. In case of an unfortunate event leading to their death, the policy provides financial protection to their nominees, it said. Offered as a group plan through ART-registered fertility and surrogate clinics, the company has already provided coverage for over 100 surrogacy procedures since the beginning of this calendar year, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)