Left Menu

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 01-06-2023 07:21 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 07:21 IST
Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub
Image Credit: Samsung Electronics

Samsung Smart TV and Smart Monitor owners can access nearly 3,000 games with the arrival of Antstream Arcade and Blacknut on the Samsung Gaming Hub - an all-in-one game streaming discovery platform where players can discover and play games they love from partners, with no additional hardware or downloads needed.

Antstream Arcade grants players the opportunity to engage with a vast library of over 1,400 classic games and 500 mini-challenges. By accessing the Samsung Gaming Hub via the Samsung Smart TV or Monitor, users can play classic arcade titles like "Galaga," "Dig Dug," and "Double Dragon."

Antstream Arcade currently presents an exclusive deal, providing a full year of platform access for only $12 (or £12 or €12, depending on the region).

On the other hand, Blacknut is an online video game streaming service that provides instant access to a wide selection of games. With a monthly subscription, players can enjoy over 500 premium games suitable for the entire family. The service allows up to five player profiles simultaneously and offers a game library accessible on various screens.

Younger players can explore a variety of options tailored to their needs, including exciting adventures based on popular children's TV shows like "PAW Patrol" and the "Gigantosaurus" series, available within a pin-protected profile.

As a special offer for new Samsung users, Blacknut is offering a 15-day free trial to explore and play any of the 500+ premium video games available on select 2022 and 2023 Samsung TVs.

"With Antstream Arcade and Blacknut, we’ve made games even easier to jump into. Now all you need to do is pick up your Samsung TV remote to enjoy great games like ‘Pac-Man’ and ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire?’, or pair your Bluetooth controller to access thousands of world-class games across genres. With more games and more ways to play, there has never been a better time to play games on Samsung Gaming Hub."

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023