TVS Motor Company Strengthens its Electrification Journey; Unveils its Special Initiative for Pricing on the TVS iQube Scooters

• TVS Motor continues to spearhead the EV adoption clocking 20,000 units of retails in May 2023 on the back of 100,000 delighted customers in the last financial year • To continue the momentum, the company unveils new prices for TVS iQube without passing on the full burden of FAME II revision to customers TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers globally, continues to demonstrate its commitment towards sustainable future mobility solutions. This is in line with the Government of India's vision to promote electric mobility, and TVS Motor's endeavour to support their initiative to enable faster adoption of electric mobility and development of the overall electric vehicle ecosystem in the country.

KN Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company, said, "TVS Motor is spearheading the EV transformation narrative in the country. Backed by this electrification journey, TVS iQube recorded a sales milestone of 1,00,000 units for its range of scooters in the last financial year, which is a testament of its strong community of happy customers. In May 2023, TVS iQube crossed 20,000 units of retails and continues to have a healthy booking pipeline of over 30,000 units." He further added, "FAME II will gradually reduce over the next few quarters. TVS Motor will continue to deliver delightful product options and great value proposition to propel the electrification and green energy penetration in two-wheelers in the country. In line with TVS Motor's commitment of being customer centric, the company will offer a loyalty benefit programme for the customers of TVS iQube who have made bookings till May 20, 2023, for a limited period to ease the cost burden post the revision in FAME II subsidy. Additionally, new customers can also avail new prices without having to bear the full burden of FAME II revision on booking the vehicle starting June 1, 2023." "Towards propelling the electrification journey further in a sustainable manner and keeping our customer at the forefront, after FAME II revision TVS iQube's price increase from June 1, 2023 will be in the range of Rs. 17,000 - Rs. 22,000 depending on the variant. TVS Motor is also extending an additional loyalty benefit to its customers who have pre-booked before May 20, 2023. Specifics and further details on this will be available on our website soon," said Manu Saxena, Senior Vice President - Electric Vehicles, TVS Motor Company.

Towards this exciting EV journey, TVS iQube is inspired by three fundamental principles: Giving customers the POWER OF CHOICE for range, connected capabilities, chargers and colours; Complete PEACE OF MIND around vehicle safety by adhering to latest norms and overall purchase experience leading to promise of delivery and the SIMPLICITY OF OPERATING the TVS iQube which is impactful yet hassle free. Currently, the scooter is available in 140 cities across India.

About TVS Motor Company TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Sustainable Mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

