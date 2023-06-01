RCF increases production of LHB AC coaches, MEMU coaches: Rail Data

Railways' premier coach factory, the Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, increased the production of LHB AC coaches from 471 in 2020-21 to 1,114 in 2022-23 and MEMU coaches from three to 213 during the same period, officials said on Thursday.

Officials said due to a major demand from zonal railways, production of MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) coaches was ramped up in 2022-23 with the RCF manufacturing 22 coaches in 2021-22 and increasing it to 213 the following year.

The production of LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) AC coaches, which takes more time to build, was increased from 841 in 2021-22 to 1,114 in FY 22-23.

However, the production of LHB non-AC coaches suffered a setback with the factory manufacturing 1,500 coaches in 2020-21, 1,862 in 2021-22 and 1,651 in 2022-23.

Overall, the rate of production has decreased in 2022-23 according to data provided by the Railways. From a total of 1,500 coaches in 2021-22, it increased to 1,862 but decreased to 1,651 in 2022-23.

''The reason for outturn in 2022-23 being less than 2021-22 (which was the highest ever record) is because outturn was adversely affected by the Ukraine War due to which prices of raw materials shot up in April-June 2022 leading to a major shortfall in the supply of trade items. There was a serious shortage of wheels in May-September 2022,'' an official said.

