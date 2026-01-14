Ukraine's Energy Emergency: Zelenskiy Takes Charge Amidst Power Crisis

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced his decision to declare a state of emergency in Ukraine's energy sector in response to disrupted power supplies following relentless Russian attacks on the country's infrastructure.

Emergency crews are working tirelessly to restore power and heating, particularly in Kyiv, after a significant Russian offensive last week. The situation is exacerbated by severe weather, with night-time temperatures plummeting close to -20 Celsius. Zelenskiy highlighted the severe consequences of both Russian aggression and harsh weather on social media.

A coordination headquarters is being established in Kyiv to address urgent issues, under the oversight of Denys Shmyhal, the new energy minister. Efforts are underway to substantially boost electricity imports into Ukraine to alleviate the power crisis.

