Ukraine's military is grappling with major obstacles, including wide-scale desertions and draft dodging involving around 2 million individuals, as Russia's invasion persists. These issues were highlighted by the newly appointed Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov during a recent address to Ukraine's parliament.

Fedorov pinpointed excessive bureaucracy and an antiquated Soviet-style management as major hindrances to military operations. Despite these, Fedorov has been instrumental in integrating drone technology and introducing effective e-government platforms, marking significant progress in Ukraine's defense capabilities.

The Ukrainian defense ministry faces a substantial funding shortfall while the European Union plans new financial support. Encouragingly, the defense sector has seen rapid growth with a surge in drone and electronic warfare companies since the conflict began, signaling a robust industrial response to the ongoing crisis.

