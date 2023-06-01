Samsung and NAVER Cloud launch Korea’s first private 5G network in construction sector

Samsung Electronics and NAVER Cloud have teamed up to bring the benefits of private 5G networks to the construction sector in Korea. South Korean construction conglomerate Hoban Construction will be the first in the industry to benefit from this expanded collaboration.

The private 5G network will enable the companies to combine a range of 5G applications to improve worksite safety and efficiency. New construction industry-specific 5G applications, including drone-based high-resolution monitoring, smart safety jackets, real-time CCTV video monitoring, IoT concrete strength sensors and construction site management solutions, will be leveraged to enhance Hoban Construction’s workflow.

These applications will streamline communications for human-to-human, machine-to-machine and human-to-machine interactions, Samsung said in a press release on Thursday.

Commenting on this expanded partnership, Yong Chang, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics, said, "We are delighted to build on our collaboration with NAVER Cloud to bring new 5G innovations to Hoban Construction. Our advanced network technology will help construction companies in expanding what’s possible, by bringing forth new tools and applications that will optimize their operations and improve safety on-site."

As the project lead, NAVER Cloud is managing partnerships with various IT companies providing a range of solutions. Samsung is supplying outdoor radios, baseband units, and its advanced core solution called the 5G Standalone Compact Core, which support the mid-band spectrum (4.7GHz) designated for private 5G networks in Korea.

"This collaboration with Samsung and Hoban Construction represents an exciting milestone in our efforts to bring 5G to various industries in Korea. As Korea's first private 5G common carrier, we are confident that the benefits of private 5G networks will be transformative for the entire construction sector, and we look forward to showcasing these benefits to the wider industry," said Sang-young Han, Executive Director at NAVER Cloud Strategy and Planning.