Park+ Launches "Digital Driver Salary" Feature

• Feature to allow car owners to track driver salaries on the Park+ App, pay advance salaries and also other benefits • INR 1 lakh health coverage for drivers being offered at INR 80 only Drivers play a crucial role in car owner's lives, providing essential transportation services. Recognizing the importance of simplifying and digitizing driver payments, Park+ has developed the ''Driver Salary'' feature to empower car owners and create a seamless payment experience for both users and drivers. This new feature revolutionizes the way users can pay their drivers, offering a convenient, secure, and hassle-free digital payment experience.

With the ''Driver Salary'' feature, users of the Park+ application now have access to a range of benefits and services to ensure seamless transactions and a positive experience for both drivers and employers. Some key features of the ''Driver Salary'' feature include: • Health Coverage: Employers can provide their drivers with a health coverage of up to INR 1 lakh at an affordable premium of just INR 80.

• Instant Loans: Users have the option to extend instant loans to their drivers, providing them with financial assistance when needed, thereby fostering financial well-being.

• Payment Tracking: The Park+ application allows users to easily track payments made to their drivers, ensuring transparency and accountability.

• Hassle-Free UPI Payments: With UPI integration, users can make payments to their drivers directly from their bank accounts, eliminating the need for cash transactions and ensuring a seamless payment experience.

• Exclusive Offers: Users availing the ''Driver Salary'' feature can unlock exclusive offers and discounts on various payments made through the Park+ application.

• Timely Payment Reminders: The application sends regular reminders to users, ensuring that drivers are paid on time and reducing the likelihood of delayed payments.

To pay their drivers digitally, users simply need to follow these steps: • Download the Park+ App from the App Store or Google Play Store.

• Open the Park+ App and click on ''Login.'' • Enter your mobile number and OTP to sign up.

• Navigate to the menu at the bottom bar and click on the ''Driver Salary'' icon.

• Click on ''Pay Salary.'' • Add your driver's details and bank account information.

• Use your UPI to make the payment directly to their account.

With the introduction of the ''Driver Salary'' feature, Park+ reinforces its commitment to providing innovative solutions that enhance convenience and efficiency for users in the mobility sector. This feature empowers car owners to better support their drivers and builds stronger relationships within the community.

With the Park+ app, you can bid farewell to the headaches associated with traditional payment methods.

