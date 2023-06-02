Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 02-06-2023 21:50 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 21:50 IST
Google enhances search experience in Gmail on mobile
Image Credit: Google Workspace Updates

In order to streamline and optimize the search functionality within Gmail on mobile, Google has announced a feature that will prioritize the display of top search results.

Leveraging the power of machine learning models, Gmail will now utilize the search term, recent emails, and other relevant factors to present users with the most fitting search results that align closely with their search queries.

The search results will now be prominently showcased at the top of the list in a dedicated section, followed by the remaining results sorted by recency. This feature, which has been highly requested by Gmail users, ensures that the most relevant information is readily available, letting users find specific emails or files more quickly.

"As part of our efforts to improve the search experience in Gmail on mobile, we're introducing a feature that helps you find exactly what you’re looking for much faster," Google wrote in a blog post.

To use the feature, navigate to the Gmail search bar on your mobile device and type in relevant keywords to return results that best match your search query. 

The feature will be gradually rolling out to Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains over a span of up to 15 days, commencing on June 2, 2023. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers as well as users with personal Google Accounts.

