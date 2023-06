Tennis-Flawless Swiatek dishes out double bagel to Wang

Top seed Iga Swiatek of Poland pulverised Wang Xinyu of China 6-0 6-0 on Saturday with a flawless display to stay firmly on course to successfully defend her French Open title and fire a warning to her rivals.

Swiatek, aiming to win her third trophy in Paris in five years, showed no weaknesses as she cruised into the fourth round. She wasted little time to show who was in charge, breaking the Chinese world number 80 three times to seal the first set in 28 minutes.

Wang's strong forehand was supposed to be a major weapon but instead it let her down, with the Chinese piling up a dozen unforced errors en route to the first of two bagels. Swiatek, who had also managed the double bagel feat in Rome last month, refused to be drawn into Wang's power rallies and instead made her opponent run.

She completed her memorable feat on her first match point, ending Wang's ordeal after 51 minutes.

