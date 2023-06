BRIEF-UBS Expects To Complete Credit Suisse Acquisition As Early As 12 June 2023

UBS GROUP AG: * UBS EXPECTS TO COMPLETE CREDIT SUISSE ACQUISITION AS EARLY AS 12 JUNE 2023

* EXPECTS TO COMPLETE CREDIT SUISSE ACQUISITION AS EARLY AS 12 JUNE 2023 * CREDIT SUISSE SHAREHOLDERS TO RECEIVE ONE UBS SHARE FOR EVERY 22.48 OUTSTANDING SHARES HELD.

* TO ASSUME ALL CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG ASSETS AND LIABILITIES.

