US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens muted as investors weigh chances of June rate pause

Wall Street's main indexes opened subdued on Monday after a solid rally last week, as investors assessed chances of the Federal Reserve pausing interest rate hikes at its upcoming policy meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.37 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 33,771.13.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.62 points, or 0.01%, at 4,282.99, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.28 points, or 0.02%, to 13,238.48 at the opening bell.

