Plutus Wealth buys MTAR Technologies' shares for Rs 247 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 21:52 IST
Plutus Wealth Management on Monday acquired shares of MTAR Technologies for Rs 247 crore through an open market transaction.

MTAR Technologies is a precision engineering solutions company.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Plutus bought 13,15,000 shares of MTAR Technologies.

The shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 1,880.02 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 247.22 crore.

Meanwhile, promoters of MTAR Technologies -- Usha Reddy Chigarapalli, Anitha Reddy Dwaram and Kavitha Reddy Gangapatnam -- offloaded 11.20 lakh shares, amounting to 3.6 per cent stake in the firm.

The shares were sold in the range of Rs 1,880-1,880.15 per piece, as per the bulk deal data.

On Monday, shares of MTAR Technologies gained 0.19 per cent to close at Rs 1,896.90 each on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

