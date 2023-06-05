Left Menu

US STOCKS-U.S. stocks mixed as traders eye potential pause in rate hikes

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Palo Alto gains on S&P 500 index inclusion * Apple up during developer conference * Indexes: S&P 500 -0.03%, Nasdaq +0.10%, Dow -0.38% (Updates prices throughout; adds fresh analyst comment) By Noel Randewich and Shristi Achar A June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were mixed on Monday, as Apple Inc hit a record high and investors weighed whether the Federal Reserve may pause its interest rate hikes at its upcoming policy meeting.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2023 23:59 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 23:59 IST
US STOCKS-U.S. stocks mixed as traders eye potential pause in rate hikes

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) *

Palo Alto gains on S&P 500 index inclusion *

Apple up during developer conference *

Indexes: S&P 500 -0.03%, Nasdaq +0.10%, Dow -0.38% (Updates prices throughout; adds fresh analyst comment)

By Noel Randewich and Shristi Achar A June 5 (Reuters) -

U.S. stocks were mixed on Monday, as Apple Inc hit a record high and investors weighed whether the Federal Reserve may pause its interest rate hikes at its upcoming policy meeting. Apple was up 0.9% after the world's most valuable company revamped its lineup of desktop and laptop Macs using its own processor chips ahead of its expected announcement of its first mixed-reality headset. Earlier it rose as much as 2.2% to a record high.

Other heavyweight growth stocks also rose, with Alphabet Inc gaining 1.5% and Tesla adding 2% after the electric vehicle maker's sales of China-made cars in China jumped in May. U.S. stocks rallied on Friday after a report showed that wage growth moderated in May, raising bets that the central bank could skip a rate hike next week, while investors welcomed a Washington deal that avoided a catastrophic debt default.

Reinforcing expectations the Fed could pause its rate hikes, a survey from the Institute for Supply Management showed the U.S. services sector barely grew in May as new orders slowed, pushing a measure of prices paid by businesses for inputs to a three-year low, which could aid the Fed's fight against inflation. Traders have priced in a nearly 80% chance that the Fed will hold interest rates at its June 13-14 policy meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool, although they expect another hike in July.

"That bad news is good news in terms of the Fed. The bad news, meaning weak economic reports, is actually good news because it makes it more likely the Fed will pause its series of interest rate hikes, believing they have begun to do their trick bringing inflation down," said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist Ingalls & Snyder in New York. A stronger-than-expected earnings season and expectations the Fed could pause its aggressive monetary tightening cycle have boosted U.S. equity markets in recent months. The S&P 500 was up earlier in Monday's session, briefly on track to close 20% above its October 2022 closing lows.

The S&P 500 was last down 0.03% at 4,280.95 points. The Nasdaq gained 0.10% to 13,253.86 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.38% at 33,634.67 points.

Palo Alto Networks Inc climbed 5.5% as the cybersecurity firm looks set to replace Dish Network in the S&P 500 index. Dish shares fell 1.0%. Big U.S. banks slipped after the Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. regulators were preparing to tighten rules for large banks, which could include raising their capital requirements by 20% on average.

Of the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes, six declined, led lower by industrials, down 0.59%, followed by a 0.5% loss in financials. Declining stocks outnumbered rising ones within the S&P 500 by a 1.3-to-one ratio.

The S&P 500 posted 16 new highs and three new lows; the Nasdaq recorded 85 new highs and 38 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Westlife Foodworld to Install Solar Rooftop Panels in One-third of their New Stores to Combat Climate Change

Westlife Foodworld to Install Solar Rooftop Panels in One-third of their New...

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX eyes Monday launch for NASA's 28th resupply services mission to space station

(Update: Launched) SpaceX eyes Monday launch for NASA's 28th resupply servic...

 United States
3
SpaceX launches 22 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit

SpaceX launches 22 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit

United States
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 27

DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 27

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023