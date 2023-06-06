To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Gif Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google is expanding the smart compose feature to Google Chat on the web, making it easier and faster for you to write messages. This machine-learning-powered feature, which suggests relevant contextual phrases as you type, is already available in Gmail and Google Docs.

Smart Compose is available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and Italian. This feature, coupled with the existing smart reply assistive tool that suggests short replies to messages, will help you communicate with colleagues quicker to move conversations or projects forward more efficiently.

"Today, we're excited to announce smart compose is now available in Google Chat on web. Many rely on Chat for their immediate communication needs while juggling competing priorities. This feature helps you compose messages faster and easier, saving time and effort," Google wrote in a blog post on Monday.

By default, the smart compose feature will be ON, but it can be turned off by unchecking the "Enable predictive suggestions as you compose a message on web and desktop" option located within the smart compose section of Chat settings. When you come across a suggestion that you find apt, you can use it by simply clicking the "tab" button.

Starting June 5, the Rapid Release domains will gradually gain access to the latest updates over an extended period, which may potentially be longer than 15 days. On the other hand, the Scheduled Release domains will experience a gradual rollout starting on June 26, 2023.

The feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts.