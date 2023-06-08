Left Menu

'Telangana Run' to be organised on June 12 as part of decennial celebrations of state formation day

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-06-2023 21:31 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 21:31 IST
'Telangana Run' to be organised on June 12 as part of decennial celebrations of state formation day
As part of the ongoing decennial celebrations of the state's formation on June 2, the Telangana government is organising a run on June 12, in which about 4,000 people are expected to take part and run a distance of either two kilometres or four kilometres to mark the occasion.

State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari held a meeting with senior officials here Thursday on the event named 'Telangana Run', according to an official release.

As part of the event, 2K and 4K Runs would be held, it said.

About 4,000 runners, including students, employees and representatives of various organisations and police, are expected to participate in the event. The Telangana government kicked off the decennial celebrations of the state's formation day on a large scale for 21 days beginning June 2.

The State of Telangana came into existence on June 2, 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

