Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 12

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2023 06:56 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 06:56 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 12

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Andreessen Horowitz to open London crypto office in first push overseas - EU offers Tunisia over €1bn to stem migration

- Francis deSouza resigns as Illumina boss after proxy battle with Carl Icahn - US expected to begin unloading oil from seized Iranian tanker

Overview - Andreessen Horowitz has chosen London for its first office outside the U.S., betting that the UK government will create a more hospitable climate for blockchain start-ups amid a crypto crackdown by the American financial regulator.

- The European Union has offered Tunisia more than 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) in a bid to help the North African nation overcome a deepening economic crisis that has prompted thousands of migrants to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Italy. - Illumina CEO Francis deSouza has resigned following a bruising proxy battle with activist investor Carl Icahn over the future of the world's biggest gene-sequencing machine maker.

- The United States is expected to soon begin unloading oil from an Iranian vessel it seized which is now anchored off the coast of Texas, threatening to escalate a shadow tanker war with Tehran. ($1 = 0.9309 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
2
Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

 India
3
Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

 India
4
Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023