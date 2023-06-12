PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 12

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Andreessen Horowitz to open London crypto office in first push overseas - EU offers Tunisia over €1bn to stem migration

- Francis deSouza resigns as Illumina boss after proxy battle with Carl Icahn - US expected to begin unloading oil from seized Iranian tanker

Overview - Andreessen Horowitz has chosen London for its first office outside the U.S., betting that the UK government will create a more hospitable climate for blockchain start-ups amid a crypto crackdown by the American financial regulator.

- The European Union has offered Tunisia more than 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) in a bid to help the North African nation overcome a deepening economic crisis that has prompted thousands of migrants to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Italy. - Illumina CEO Francis deSouza has resigned following a bruising proxy battle with activist investor Carl Icahn over the future of the world's biggest gene-sequencing machine maker.

- The United States is expected to soon begin unloading oil from an Iranian vessel it seized which is now anchored off the coast of Texas, threatening to escalate a shadow tanker war with Tehran. ($1 = 0.9309 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

