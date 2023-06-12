Left Menu

EU probing raided fashion firms' pricing practices -sources

Such practices are illegal under EU antitrust rules and breaches can lead to fines up to 10% of a company's global turnover. U.S. clothing company Guess was hit with a 40 million euro ($43 million) fine in 2018 for preventing retailers from setting the retail price of its products independently.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2023 22:46 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 22:46 IST
EU probing raided fashion firms' pricing practices -sources

EU antitrust regulators who raided Kering's Gucci and other fashion firms in April are looking into how they set prices of handbags and leather goods for distributors, three people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Kering confirmed at the time that Gucci was cooperating with the EU regulators after Reuters previously reported the European Union dawn raid on its site in Milan, which makes such products.

The European Commission and Kering declined to comment on Monday. The Commission, which did not name the companies it raided, said at the time that they may have breached EU antitrust rules against cartels and restrictive business practices, but did not provide details.

The EU competition watchdog is investigating whether the companies are imposing consumers prices on multi-brand retailers selling their products and threatening not to sell to them if they do not respect these prices, one of the people said. Such practices are illegal under EU antitrust rules and breaches can lead to fines up to 10% of a company's global turnover.

U.S. clothing company Guess was hit with a 40 million euro ($43 million) fine in 2018 for preventing retailers from setting the retail price of its products independently. ($1 = 0.9305 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
2
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
3
Why are Singapore manufacturers moving to India?

Why are Singapore manufacturers moving to India?

 Global
4
FOREX-Dollar edges lower as Fed pause eyed in busy c.bank week

FOREX-Dollar edges lower as Fed pause eyed in busy c.bank week

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023