Germany plans purchase of six IRIS-T air defence units - source

Germany aims to purchase six IRIS-T air defence systems for its air force at a total cost of some 900 million euros ($971.73 million), a defence source told Reuters ahead of a final decision by lawmakers on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.9262 euros)

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-06-2023 14:27 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 13:56 IST
Germany aims to purchase six IRIS-T air defence systems for its air force at a total cost of some 900 million euros ($971.73 million), a defence source told Reuters ahead of a final decision by lawmakers on Wednesday. So far, Berlin has bought two IRIS-T units built by Diehl for Ukraine and pledged to send another two systems to Kyiv, but has not equipped its own forces with it yet.

Boasting a range of some 40 kilometres (25 miles) and a 360-degree view, the IRIS-T SLM system is one of the most coveted of the weapons that Berlin has supplied to Kyiv. 

