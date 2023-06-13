Germany plans purchase of six IRIS-T air defence units - source

Germany aims to purchase six IRIS-T air defence systems for its air force at a total cost of some 900 million euros ($971.73 million), a defence source told Reuters ahead of a final decision by lawmakers on Wednesday. So far, Berlin has bought two IRIS-T units built by Diehl for Ukraine and pledged to send another two systems to Kyiv, but has not equipped its own forces with it yet.

Boasting a range of some 40 kilometres (25 miles) and a 360-degree view, the IRIS-T SLM system is one of the most coveted of the weapons that Berlin has supplied to Kyiv.

