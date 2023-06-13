Left Menu

US to send $325 million in new military aid to Ukraine

The United States announced on Tuesday a new $325 million military aid package for Ukraine that will include munitions for air defense systems, ammunition and vehicles, the Pentagon said.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2023 22:43 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 22:43 IST
The United States announced on Tuesday a new $325 million military aid package for Ukraine that will include munitions for air defense systems, ammunition and vehicles, the Pentagon said. The latest military aid announcement comes as Ukraine begins its counteroffensive, which has seen some U.S.-provided vehicles lost on the battlefield.

This is the 40th aid package being rushed to Ukraine using Presidential Drawdown Authority, which allows the president to transfer articles and services from U.S. stocks without congressional approval during an emergency. As a part of the aid package, Ukraine will receive additional ammunition for its National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) 155-mm Howitzer ammunition, Stinger anti-aircraft systems and anti-tank weapons.

In addition, the package includes 15 Bradley fighting vehicles, 10 Stryker armored personnel carriers, secure communications equipment and over 22 million rounds of ammunition for small arms. A State Department spokesperson said the U.S. has provided approximately $40 billion in security to Ukraine since February 24, 2022.

