ChatGPT Is Changing How Developers Approach Code

It’s time to set the record straight, robots are not going to steal your jobs. While science-fiction films and novels may have sold us this narrative countless times, in reality, this could not be further from the truth. Although in recent years, more industries have begun to embrace automation, relying on robots and other forms of technology to help carry out the workload due to the labour shortage crisis. Technological advancements such as AI have only served to help employees, not to replace them.

In fact, the software company Freshworks recently revealed that using OpenAI's ChatGPT to write code has helped save the company time as well as resources. The company’s CEO, Girish Mathrubootham stated that what would normally take the company around 8-10 weeks to finish can be done in 1 week with the platform.

Freshworks is not the only company jumping on the AI bandwagon to improve productivity, the CEO of Octopus Energy admitted that the company has been integrating AI into their day-to-day operations for months, using the technology to construct emails. What’s more, AI-generated emails achieve higher customer satisfaction emails than written by trained workers.

What Is ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is an AI-powered chatbot developed by OpenAI. The generative platform has a state-of-the-art language model that has been designed to answer questions and generate human-like responses to create a dialogue with its users. This is done by harvesting data from the internet to generate informed responses to queries inputted by the user. Users can input textual requests to prompt a response; this helps the chatbot, in turn, expand its knowledge on a variety of subjects and how to discuss them.

ChatGPT is continuously being fine-tuned by developers based on user feedback to ensure the chatbot continues to evolve and deliver a fantastic AI experience. Not only can the platform engage in interactive discussions and maintain coherent, continuous conversations, but it can also assist with tasks such as writing code, emails, and articles that cover a broad range of topics.

Industry Impact

Despite only launching last year, ChatGPT has already begun transforming industries, leaving many people to wonder how the introduction of this platform will impact future jobs and work opportunities. Media companies like Buzzfeed and CNET have already begun experimenting with the platform to create content. Buzzfeed is implementing ChatGPT to enhance their online quizzes and personalise written content, debuting their first AI-assisted content for Valentine's Day. CNET, on the other hand, has already written over 75 articles with the help of the chatbot.

When it comes to computer programming, we are already seeing companies embrace ChatGPT’s code-writing abilities, simplifying software development across the board. While the chatbot is able to check programming for language errors, a laborious task that could take developers days to complete, the platform is limited with regard to its innovation and problem-solving capabilities. In fact, while some experts suggest that the platform could take over coding jobs, in reality, ChatGPT does not produce original code as it builds on the data of pre-existing code. As such, it can’t always provide users with the code they require.

While the technology may not be foolproof and still require a human to review the code, OpenAI is continuing to make strides within the coding world by developing Codex, an AI system that can interpret natural language into code. This provides users with the ability to express their intentions, with the machine taking on the responsibility of translating those requests into code.

Bottom Line

Artificial intelligence will undoubtedly continue to change the landscape for many industries, from computer programming to media, helping to streamline tasks and make jobs more efficient. ChatGPT’s amazing, albeit not perfect, coding capabilities have already revolutionised the world of coding, promising shorter times to market, better software quality, and more innovation by freeing up developers’ valuable time.

While these changes may make certain jobs unnecessary, they are also opening up a world of opportunities by allowing workers to prioritise higher-level tasks. Think of all the new inventions that could happen if developers had enough time to focus on idea generation rather than getting stuck on administrative tasks that could easily be done by an AI-powered tool. Additionally, there is also the perspective of new jobs being created within AI development and deep learning. All in all, while the future of the industry may be uncertain, we can look forward to the endless number of opportunities that will open up with this new technology.