Poland's 11 bit studios plans to release Frostpunk 2 in 2024
Polish video game producer 11 bit studios plans to release Frostpunk 2 in the first half of 2024, the company representatives said during investor conference on Wednesday. Frostpunk 2 is the sequel to the BAFTA-nominated society survival city-builder.
At 0950 GMT the company shares were up 5.8%.
