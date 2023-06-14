Left Menu

14-06-2023
Poland's 11 bit studios plans to release Frostpunk 2 in 2024
Polish video game producer 11 bit studios plans to release Frostpunk 2 in the first half of 2024, the company representatives said during investor conference on Wednesday. Frostpunk 2 is the sequel to the BAFTA-nominated society survival city-builder.

At 0950 GMT the company shares were up 5.8%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

