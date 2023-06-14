Samsung's Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification feature coming to Galaxy Watch in 13 markets

Samsung's new Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) feature on the Samsung Health Monitor app will soon be available in 13 markets. The IHRN feature, along with the existing Blood Pressure and Electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring, will help Galaxy Watch users gain even deeper insights into their cardiovascular health.

Initially, the Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification feature will be introduced on the upcoming Galaxy Watch devices later this year, as part of the new One UI 5 Watch. It will later be expanded to previous editions.

"Cardiovascular disease remains one of the main causes of death around the world, and we’re committed to empowering our users to stay informed about their heart health by providing monitoring tools, including blood pressure measurement and irregular heart rhythm notification. We’re constantly exploring new ways to help Galaxy Watch users obtain deeper insights on their health and wellness effortlessly, day and night," said Hon Pak, Vice President and Head of Digital Health Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics.

Last week, the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Samsung's IHRN feature. In addition to Korea and the U.S., the feature will also be launched in Argentina, Azerbaijan, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Georgia, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Panama, and UAE.

The IHRN feature goes beyond ECG tracking by continuously checking for irregular heart rhythms in the background and alerting the user of potential atrial fibrillation (AFib) activity. When combined with the existing Blood Pressure and Heart Rate monitoring, users can gain deeper insights into their cardiovascular health.

According to Samsung, more than 15 million Galaxy Watch users have utilized the Samsung Health Monitor app to track their blood pressure and ECG, gaining a better understanding of their heart health by consistently monitoring and recording their blood pressure and heart rhythms.