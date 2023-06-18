Left Menu

Mcap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms climbs over Rs 1.13 lakh cr; Reliance biggest winner

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2023 11:19 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 11:16 IST
Mcap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms climbs over Rs 1.13 lakh cr; Reliance biggest winner
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six of the top-10 most valued domestic firms together added Rs 1,13,703.82 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer, in an overall bullish trend in the equity market.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 758.95 points or 1.21 per cent. The 30-share BSE index zoomed 466.95 points or 0.74 per cent to settle at a record closing high of 63,384.58 on Friday.

While Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC, Infosys, HDFC and Bharti Airtel were the gainers, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India faced erosion from their market valuations last week.

Reliance Industries added Rs 63,259.05 crore taking its valuation to Rs 17,42,415.47 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Hindustan Unilever jumped Rs 18,737.99 crore to Rs 6,38,019.76 crore.

ITC's valuation zoomed Rs 18,331.32 crore to Rs 5,63,237.76 crore and that of Infosys climbed Rs 11,059.41 crore to Rs 5,36,433.55 crore.

The mcap of Bharti Airtel advanced Rs 2,016.08 crore to Rs 4,66,412.79 crore and that of HDFC gained Rs 299.97 crore to Rs 4,89,496.34 crore.

However, the market valuation of TCS tumbled Rs 12,879.86 crore to Rs 11,61,840.29 crore and that of State Bank of India fell by Rs 6,514.97 crore to Rs 5,09,863.08 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation declined by Rs 4,722.95 crore to Rs 8,95,458.57 crore and that of ICICI Bank went lower by Rs 1,882.67 crore to Rs 6,53,980.16 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Infosys, State Bank of India, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watch

NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watc...

 Global
2
Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

 England
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile 72 million years ago; Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; Meta rolls back measures to tackle COVID misinformation and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023