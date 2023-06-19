Science News Roundup: Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch
Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch
Spanish startup PLD Space aborted a test launch of its reusable Miura-1 rocket at the last moment early on Saturday in the latest setback to European attempts to develop mainland launch capacity for small payloads. The launch in Huelva in southwest Spain was scrubbed after the countdown had reached zero, with flames and smoke briefly shooting sideways from the launchpad, images showed.
