Science News Roundup: Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-06-2023 10:33 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 10:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch

Spanish startup PLD Space aborted a test launch of its reusable Miura-1 rocket at the last moment early on Saturday in the latest setback to European attempts to develop mainland launch capacity for small payloads. The launch in Huelva in southwest Spain was scrubbed after the countdown had reached zero, with flames and smoke briefly shooting sideways from the launchpad, images showed.

