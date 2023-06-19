BSES plans 50 lakh smart meters, contract next month

BSES will award contract for installing 50 lakh smart meters by next month, with the on-ground implementation of the project likely to commence before the year-end.

The estimated investment in the Smart Meter Project is expected to range between Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 6,000 crore, making it one of the most significant undertakings by BSES discoms, which have a turnover of over Rs 16,000 crore and a cash Ebitda of Rs 2,500 crore, according to an official statement. The tendering process is currently underway and is slated to be finalised by July. The on-ground implementation is expected to commence during the September-December period, it said.

The statement said BSES is partnering with several smart meter manufacturers and system integrators to ensure quality and reliability of the service.

Integrated with mobile applications, smart meters which include both pre and post-paid options will empower consumers by giving them unprecedented control over their energy consumption, the statement said.

These smart meters will leverage Artificial Intelligence and machine learning to provide insights and analytics that would have been impossible to achieve otherwise, it said. This translates to better services, prompt resolutions, and an active role for consumers in shaping the future of energy in Delhi, it said. BSES Rajdhani Power Limited and BSES Yamuna Power Limited are joint ventures between Reliance Infrastructure Limited and the Delhi government with a shareholding ratio of 51:49. The statement said these discoms ensure reliable power supply to five million consumers and 20 million residents in South, West, East, and Central Delhi. There are 58 lakh domestic power consumers in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)