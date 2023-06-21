The US Coast Guard is bringing in new ships and underwater vessels to search for lost submersible
PTI | Boston | Updated: 21-06-2023 22:47 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 22:47 IST
The US Coast Guard says it is bringing in new ships and underwater vessels to search for a submersible that vanished while bringing five people down to the wreck of the Titanic. The Coast Guard held a news conference on Wednesday to provide updates on its search efforts.
