EU antitrust regulators set to investigate Amazon's iRobot deal, sources say

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2023 19:32 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 19:32 IST
EU antitrust regulators set to investigate Amazon's iRobot deal, sources say

EU antitrust regulators are expected to open a full-scale investigation into Amazon's $1.7 billion acquisition of robot vacuum cleaner maker iRobot following the end of their preliminary review, people familiar with the matter said.

The European Commission is scheduled to finish its initial scrutiny of the deal on July 6.

U.S. online retailer Amazon announced the takeover in August last year to expand its portfolio of smart devices which include Alexa voice assistant, smart thermostats, security devices and wall mounted smart displays.

