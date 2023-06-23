Android 14 Beta 2 now available for OnePlus 11

OnePlus has announced the availability of Android 14 Beta 2 for the OnePlus 11. This build is primarily intended for advanced users and developers, the company noted in a post on its Community forums.

By granting access to Android 14 at an early stage, OnePlus aims to empower its community members, including app developers and early adopters, to create even better software experiences. It is worth mentioning that carrier versions of the OnePlus 11, specifically those from T-Mobile and Verizon, are not compatible with the Beta builds.

"Since the Android 14 Beta for the OnePlus 11 has begun in May, we have been making continuous efforts to optimize the version. Now the Android 14 Beta 2 for the OnePlus 11 is starting! Hope you will have a better experience with this update," OnePlus wrote in the post.

Announcing the program, OnePlus cautioned that installing beta software poses the risk of potentially "bricking" your phone. Additionally, it is essential to back up all important data before flashing the beta software to avoid any potential loss.

To ensure a smooth installation process, OnePlus recommends that users have their battery level above 30% and at least 4GB of available storage space.

Check out the complete update changelog and known issues included in Android 14 Beta 2:

Changelog

Fixes the issue that the red screen flashes when creating a new calendar

Fixes the issue that WLAN malfunctions in certain scenarios

Fixes the issue that a red screen is seen when switching from Guest mode to Owner mode in certain scenarios

Known Issues