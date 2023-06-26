Left Menu

Bengaluru Airport introduces app to cater to needs of passengers

Passengers flying through Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru BLR Airport will now have a new way of experiencing the airport with the launch of BLR Pulse a personalised digital travel buddy to cater to their needs. Speaking about the new offering, BIAL MD and CEO Hari Marar, said, Travelling through BLR Airport gets more seamless with the BLR Pulse app.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-06-2023 10:25 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 10:25 IST
Passengers flying through Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport) will now have a new way of experiencing the airport with the launch of 'BLR Pulse' – a personalised digital travel buddy to cater to their needs. Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) — the operator of BLR Airport, in collaboration with GrayMatter Software Services, has created 'BLR Pulse', an omnichannel platform. ''This app alleviates common pre-travel apprehensions like long security queues, wait times, etc. It allows passengers to navigate within the terminal buildings and take control of their journey at departures and arrivals by providing essential information about the airport in real-time,'' BIAL said in a statement on Monday. The interactive chatbot feature in the app enables a self-sufficient mode of finding answers to various questions, which will be further curated over time, it said. BLR Pulse offers real-time updates on various passenger processing touchpoints, including entry gates, check-in counters and security check areas, while delivering flight status updates directly to passengers' mobile or email inboxes. In addition, the 'WayFinder' feature allows passengers to find their way through the airport easily. Passengers can book a transit hotel for their short-term stay or complete their last-minute flight check-ins, BIAL said. Speaking about the new offering, BIAL MD and CEO Hari Marar, said, ''Travelling through BLR Airport gets more seamless with the BLR Pulse app. The objective is to help passengers plan their travel on the go even before they reach the airport. BLR Pulse will be a single-source solution for passengers, enabling them to: Keep track of flight timings and deliver flight status notifications; Get real-time info on airport queues at various touchpoints; Reserve a table at restaurants, order food, pick it up at the store or have it delivered to the gate; Identify and claim lost items, among others, it was stated.

