Samsung's 2023 TV/monitor lineup now features SeeColors mode for color blind users

Samsung Electronics has added SeeColors mode, a new accessibility feature that helps viewers with color vision deficiency (CVD) to recalibrate their screens for a more enjoyable viewing experience, to its latest TVs and monitors.

SeeColors mode is available on Samsung's 2023 TV and monitor lineup, including the Neo QLED, QLED, OLED, Smart Monitor and the G95SC gaming monitor.

"We are thrilled to introduce additional accessibility features, including SeeColors and Relumino mode, in our 2023 TV and monitor lineup to assist individuals with color blindness and low vision. Under the vision of 'Screens Everywhere, Screens for All,' we will continue to innovate and bring inclusive technologies closer to our consumers," said Seokwoo Jason Yong, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

The SeeColors mode offers users a range of colour settings specifically designed to address various degrees and types of CVD. By providing nine different picture presets, viewers can choose the option that best suits their specific needs. The feature intelligently adjusts the levels of red, green, and blue to ensure that individuals with CVD can easily distinguish colours on the screen.

Initially launched as a standalone application in 2017, SeeColors has been an invaluable tool for individuals with CVD, enabling them to appreciate visual content as it was originally intended. With its integration into the accessibility menus of Samsung TVs and monitors, this feature is now more accessible than ever before.

For customers who have already purchased a 2023 model, Samsung will provide a software update to include SeeColors in the accessibility menu, the South Korean firm said in a press release on Monday.

Samsung's dedication to accessibility has been recognized with the prestigious "Color Vision Accessibility" certification from TÜV Rheinland. This esteemed acknowledgement further solidifies the company's commitment to ensuring that individuals with CVD can enjoy content on their screens to the fullest.