Left Menu

Epsilon Advanced Materials to set up manufacturing plant in US

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2023 13:04 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 13:04 IST
Epsilon Advanced Materials to set up manufacturing plant in US
  • Country:
  • India

Battery materials maker Epsilon Advanced Materials on Monday said it will invest USD 650 million (around Rs 5,330 crore) to set up a new manufacturing unit in the US.

The company will establish a 50,000 TPA synthetic graphite anode manufacturing facility in the US to supply high-capacity anode materials produced through green technologies, Epsilon Advanced Materials said in a statement.

Currently, Epsilon Advanced Materials (EAM) is evaluating multiple locations across the US for the proposed facility subject to regulatory approvals, environmental permits and state and local incentive agreements, it added.

Through this facility, EAM will produce high-capacity synthetic anode materials, customised for specific cell chemistries. It is expected to generate revenue of more than USD 500 million at full capacity by 2031, the company said.

EAM will generate more than 1,500 direct and indirect employment opportunities at this facility. The facility is expected to be commissioned by 2026.

The proposed plant will provide critical battery materials to power more than 1 million electric vehicles, the company said.

''...we are bringing in the India-patented anode manufacturing technology to the US and leveraging it to contribute to the vision that the US has for the EV battery ecosystem,'' EAM Founder and Managing Director Vikram Handa said.

The battery value chain is a critical enabler to electric mobility adoption, and EAM is channelising efforts to localise the battery manufacturing ecosystem, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023