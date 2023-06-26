Half of Alpine's sales will be generated outside Europe in Europe-CEO
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-06-2023 18:32 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 18:32 IST
- Country:
- France
Half of Alpine's target sales of 8 billion euros ($8.73 billion) by 2030 will be generated outside Europe, Renault CEO Luca De Meo said on Monday
Laurent Rossi, CEO of Alpine, Renault's premium sports brand, added the company would first expand in Europe, Japan and South Korea, than in the United States, China remaining for now "an opportunity under review". ($1 = 0.9160 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korea
- Europe
- United States
- China
- Laurent Rossi
- Luca De Meo
- Japan
- Renault
- Alpine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Exiled Tibetan leader calls for establishing alliance to confront China: Report
Honduras opens embassy in China after cutting ties to Taiwan
Japan intercepts Chinas's Y-9DZ electronic-warfare aircraft over Pacific Ocean
China's state-run banks reduce interest rates on deposits: Report
China complains to South Korea over protest on envoy's comments