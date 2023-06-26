Half of Alpine's sales will be generated outside Europe in Europe-CEO

Half of Alpine's target sales of 8 billion euros ($8.73 billion) by 2030 will be generated outside Europe, Renault CEO Luca De Meo said on Monday

Laurent Rossi, CEO of Alpine, Renault's premium sports brand, added the company would first expand in Europe, Japan and South Korea, than in the United States, China remaining for now "an opportunity under review". ($1 = 0.9160 euros)

