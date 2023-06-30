Samsung opens online store for gamers in more than 30 countries worldwide

Samsung on Friday announced the launch of the Samsung Game Portal, a specialized online store that will cater to gaming enthusiasts in more than 30 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Brazil.

The Samsung Game Portal, available on Samsung.com, aims to provide gamers with a seamless and convenient shopping experience, offering a wide range of gaming products, including smartphones, televisions, gaming monitors, and high-performance SSDs. Additionally, the platform will curate gaming-related content tailored to users' preferences.

The portal is designed to offer an extensive range of content, including gaming product information, expert reviews from both domestic and international sources, exclusive purchase benefits and offers, tips for maximizing gaming experiences, and the latest gaming news.

Evelyn Kim, Executive Vice President of the D2C Center at Samsung Electronics, stated, Gaming has become an important part of consumers’ lifestyle, not just entertainment, especially for Millennials and Gen Z. We will implement various initiatives to provide customers with a superior gaming experience, from purchase to use, by providing an environment that makes it enjoyable and easy to purchase gaming-related products."

Among the notable products available on the Game Portal are the highly anticipated Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone. The device is optimized for mobile gaming with its powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and a long-lasting 5000mAh battery. The Neo QLED TV, another exciting addition, enables users to enjoy cloud gaming without the need for a separate gaming console through the Samsung Gaming Hub.

Furthermore, the Game Portal will feature the immersive Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor, boasting a 49-inch curved OLED screen, and the high-performance 990 PRO SSD, offering lightning-fast sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,450 and 6,900MB/s, respectively, ideal for faster loading of PlayStation and DirectStorage PC games.

To mark the launch of the new portal, Samsung is offering exclusive discounts on bundles of gaming devices. Additionally, various regional purchasing incentives centered around the newly launched Odyssey gaming monitor and Neo QLED 8K products will be available.

As the gaming industry continues to witness significant growth, Samsung aims to strengthen its leadership within the sector. The company has been actively involved in initiatives to enhance the competitiveness of its gaming-related products and services, ensuring it remains at the forefront of innovation and customer satisfaction.