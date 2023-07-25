Fuel aggregator startup Nawgati on Tuesday announced the expansion of its services to several cities, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Bhopal, Chennai, Pune, Lucknow and Jaipur.

The platform plans to expand its offerings to include a wide range of fuel outlets and onboard 15,000 fuel outlets over the next two years.

Founded by Aalaap Nair, Vaibhav Kaushik and Aryan Sisodia in 2019, the platform's flagship product Aaveg provides congestion monitoring and routing systems, enabling fuel stations to optimise their assets, monitor real-time congestion and direct customers to less crowded stations nearby, according to a statement.

''Despite the rising prices of fuel, our roads are packed with vehicles and demand for fuel is higher than ever with long queues outside fuel stations. And with Aaveg, we aim to revolutionise the current overwhelming fuel station experience -- making it efficient, convenient, and hassle-free,'' Nawgati Co-Founder Kaushik said.

The company said its product is live with Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) and Indian Oil (IOC) in Delhi-NCR, and is also in discussions with other key players in the industry, including Gujarat Gas and Adani Gas. *** Dvara KGFS, HDFC Bank enter into co-lending agreement for MSME * Dvara KGFS and HDFC Bank have entered a co-lending partnership aimed at providing business capital to micro business units operating primarily in the unorganised sector. Dvara KGFS launched its exclusive Enterprise Loans vertical in 2020, focusing on 3 primary value chains -- grocery, dairy, and agri, a joint statement said on Tuesday. To date, the company has assisted numerous beneficiaries with working capital and business growth loans, improving their livelihood generation capabilities and facilitating their inclusion in the Indian economy, it said.

*** Union Bank partners with IBM to accelerate holistic digital transformation * State-owned Union Bank of India on Tuesday announced partnership with IBM India Pvt to co-create a state-of-the-art Digital Business Platform customer-centric approach.

The platform will facilitate full digital journeys, providing customers with unparalleled convenience and efficiency, the bank said in a statement. The bank will embrace Open Banking capabilities, allowing for seamless integration of services across multiple partnerships, it added. *** Sonata Software launches Harmoni.AI * Modernisation engineering company Sonata Software on Tuesday announced the launch of generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) platform Harmoni.AI for industry solutions, service delivery platforms and accelerators.

''We are seeing... interest from our clients in enhancing customer experience, launching new business models, growing revenue, and enhancing productivity. ''Our responsibility is to help enterprises leverage...use cases for their specific business needs within a governed framework,'' Samir Dhir, Managing Director and CEO of the company, said.

The company has also established Harmoni.AI Academy to train 20 per cent of its engineering workforce on responsible AI solutions for clients.

