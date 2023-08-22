The Great Indian Techade: Join Changemakers Turning India into a Global Tech Powerhouse at TechSparks 2023

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India YourStory's flagship event and India's premier startup conference TechSparks is back with its 14th edition in Bengaluru, bringing together India's brightest minds and visionary leaders who are turning the nation into a global tech powerhouse.

India's transformation from an informal, offline economy to a dynamic, online powerhouse is providing tech solutions at scale for over a billion people and garnering global attention. Driving this change are the nation's brightest young minds, harnessing groundbreaking technologies to propel India towards becoming a global tech leader.

The Bengaluru edition of TechSparks 2023, now in its 14th year of shaping India's startup ecosystem, will be held on September 21-23 at Taj Yeshwantpur.

YourStory's flagship event has been instrumental in shaping the narrative of India's technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship ecosystem. It has been credited for having fostered the growth of some of the most recognised Made in India brands, influencers, and entrepreneurs. It has also helped startups raise more than $2 billion in funding, build over a million connections, and enabled the creation of over half a million jobs. All this, and more, have earned it the moniker of India's largest, most influential startup-tech conference. "Every year, we challenge ourselves to make TechSparks bigger, better, and more impactful for the builders of new India. This year, TechSparks is providing a national platform for India's changemakers, including startups, enterprises, investors, policymakers, and more, to rally together, collaborate and build the Great Indian Techade," says Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory Media.

TechSparks 2023 in Bengaluru is expected to bring together more than 5,000 attendees and over 200 expert speakers. The impressive lineup of marquee speakers for the conference includes Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India; Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO of Ola Cabs; Sameer Nigam, Founder and CEO of PhonePe; Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah; Nithin Kamath, Founder and CEO of Zerodha and Rainmatter; Dilip Asbe, MD and CEO of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI); Mabel Chacko, Co-founder and COO of Open; Sivasubramanian Ramann, CMD of SIDBI; and many more.

The conference will be packed with knowledge, inspiration, and actionable insights through hot and current topics. These include SaaS, AI & ML, sustainability, big-tech EVs, Web3, and product and design, which can redefine India as an economic superpower.

TechSparks Bengaluru is being specially curated to be a unique opportunity for builders of new India harnessing frontier technology to be part of the movement that will catapult the country into a bold new era of tech-driven growth, global leadership, and boundless potential.

Registrations for TechSparks 2023 are now open. To be a part of this transformative event, please visit: https://yourstory.com/techsparks2023.

About YourStory Founded in 2008, YourStory is India's first digital media platform dedicated to championing positive storytelling of entrepreneurs, doers, and change-makers across the country. The platform has shared over 150,000 stories in 12 Indian languages and aspires to produce over 1.3 billion stories, spanning different geographies and cultures.

