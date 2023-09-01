Left Menu

Infosys completes acquisition of Danske Bank's IT centre in India

Headquartered in Denmark, Danske Bank provides banking services to personal and business customers, as well as large corporate and institutional customers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 21:59 IST
Infosys completes acquisition of Danske Bank's IT centre in India
IT services company Infosys on Friday said it has completed the acquisition of Danske Bank's IT centre in India. Danske Bank chose Infosys as a strategic partner to drive digital transformation initiatives with speed and scale, and this follows the announcement of the collaboration made on June 26, 2023, a release by Infosys said.

Danske Bank's IT centre in the country employs over 1,400 professionals. With its global expertise and industry solutions, Infosys will accelerate the bank's digital agenda by significantly enhancing their IT operations and capabilities, powered by Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms, experience design, and services that support operations.

Headquartered in Denmark, Danske Bank provides banking services to personal and business customers, as well as large corporate and institutional customers. ''This collaboration will help Danske Bank achieve its strategic priorities towards better customer experiences, operational excellence, and a modernised technology landscape, powered by next-gen solutions,'' the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

