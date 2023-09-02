Left Menu

North Korea fires several cruise missiles towards sea, says South Korean military

The joint annual summertime exercises between South Korea and the U.S. known as the Ulchi Freedom Shield came to a close on Thursday after an 11-day run featuring air drills with B-1B bombers. North Korea protested the deployment of the U.S. strategic bombers by firing two ballistic missiles just hours later in retaliation.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2023 05:31 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 05:31 IST
North Korea fires several cruise missiles towards sea, says South Korean military

North Korea fired several cruise missiles towards the Yellow Sea in the early hours of Saturday, according to the South Korean military. Details of the launch were being analyzed by South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

It was the latest in a series of missile tests and military exercises conducted by the North in recent weeks including a failed spy satellite launch late last month. Seoul announced sanctions on Friday on five North Korean individuals and one company in response to Pyongyang's launch of what it said was a space rocket last month.

On Thursday state media KCNA reported that Pyongyang had conducted a simulated "scorched-earth" nuclear strike on targets across South Korea, drawing criticism from Seoul. The joint annual summertime exercises between South Korea and the U.S. known as the Ulchi Freedom Shield came to a close on Thursday after an 11-day run featuring air drills with B-1B bombers.

North Korea protested the deployment of the U.S. strategic bombers by firing two ballistic missiles just hours later in retaliation. Pyongyang has long denounced the drills as a rehearsal for war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

 Global
2
Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-capacity

Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-cap...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation; 'Barbie Botox' goes viral but doctors inject caution and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price re...

 Global
4
Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023