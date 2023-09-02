Terry Gou, seeking Taiwan presidency, resigns as Foxconn board member
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 02-09-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 18:39 IST
Terry Gou, the founder of major Apple supplier Foxconn, resigned as a company board member, the Taiwanese firm said on Saturday.
After months of speculation, Gou, who stepped down as Foxconn's chairman in 2019, announced on Monday he would stand as an independent candidate in a presidential election to be held in January.
