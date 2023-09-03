Scoreboard: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh

Scoreboard of the Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan here on Sunday.

Bangladesh Innings: Mohammad Naim b Mujeeb 28 Mehidy Hasan Miraz retd hurt112 Towhid Hridoyc Ibrahim Zadran b Gulbadin 0 Najmul Hossain Shanto run out (Zadran/ Gurbaz) 104 Mushfiqur Rahim run out (Shahidi/Gulbadin) 25 Shakib Al Hasan not out 32 Shamim Hossain run out (Karim Janat/Gurbaz) 11 Afif Hossain not out 4 Extras: (LB-6, W-12) 18 Total: (For 5 wickets in 50 Overs) 334 Fall of wickets: 1-60, 2-63, 2-257, 3-278, 4-294, 5-324.

Bowling: Fazalhaq Farooqi 6-1-53-0, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 10-0-62-1, Gulbadin Naib 8-0-58-1, Karim Janat 6-0-39-0, Mohammad Nabi 10-0-50-0, Rashid Khan 10-1-66-0. (MORE)

